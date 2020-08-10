SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Two years after a devastating fire, students at Navajo Elementary School have to wait a bit longer to see their newly renovated campus. Students were supposed to return to school Monday, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, they – like students throughout the state – are starting the academic year online.

Part of the Scottsdale Unified School District, Navajo Elementary School has been closed since the August 2018 fire, which caused extensive damage. The administration had hoped to bring its 400 students back last spring, but construction delays made that impossible. Then came the pandemic.

“The hits just keep coming,” said Megan Prince, whose two daughters go to Navajo Elementary.

At this point, students are slated to return to campus on Sept. 8, right after Labor Day. That, however, might change in light of guidelines issued by the Arizona Department of Health Services last week.