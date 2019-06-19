PHOENIX (AP) - Dozens of people are assembling outside Phoenix City Hall for a protest to demand the firing of officers involved in a videotaped encounter in which they pointed guns and yelled curses at a family.
The protesters gearing up for the Wednesday afternoon demonstration are carrying signs and banners with slogans such as "Fire the Police" and "Stop Police Brutality and Impunity."
They are chanting "You can't hide! We can see your racist side."
A national outcry involving the Phoenix police began last week with the release of a bystander's video that showed the incident targeting Dravon Ames' pregnant fiancee Iesha Harper as she held their 1-year-old daughter.
The police were responding to a report of shoplifting at a dollar store. They say their 4-year-old daughter took a doll from the store without their knowledge.
The couple has filed a $10 million claim against the City, alleging civil rights violations.
Police Chief Jeri Williams has launched an internal investigation.
Here’s what he wants: pic.twitter.com/QXC0VePaIL— Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) June 19, 2019
Jarrett Maupin and the Valley couple who is claiming police brutality just showed up pic.twitter.com/au673mCB3k— Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) June 19, 2019
Poder in Action leader Viridiana Hernandez is the 1st community member at this meeting to speak about alleged police brutality. She asks the crowd about the budget and they yell “hell no!” pic.twitter.com/iLDtkqPnpg— Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) June 19, 2019
Protest organizers told me yesterday’s community meeting with the mayor and police chief “was not enough.” That’s why they’re here. They don’t want council to pass a budget and give money to police without firing the officers involved first.— Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) June 19, 2019
Protesters want action now. Calling for civilian oversight board. And firing of the officers involved in the viral video claiming police brutality.— Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) June 19, 2019
.@CityofPhoenixAZ council chambers filling up for today’s open meeting. Lots of people signing up to speak in front of the council. A couple of T-shirt’s I’ve seen people wearing; #BlackLivesMatter #jewsforjustice #AZResist @azfamily @MariaHechanova pic.twitter.com/6iAv803BsL— James Apalategui (@PhxPhotogJames) June 19, 2019
Protesters brought these signs pic.twitter.com/PVAGiQ9fbk— Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) June 19, 2019
