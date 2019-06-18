PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5/AP) -- The city of Phoenix has organized a community meeting at a downtown church to discuss a videotaped encounter involving police officers who pointed guns and yelled profanities at a black couple after their 4-year-old daughter took a doll from a store.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. AZ Family will be streaming it live.
Mayor Kate Gallego and Police Chief Jeri Williams are expected at the Tuesday night meeting. Both have apologized publicly for the incident.
The video released Friday shows officers aiming guns and yelling profane commands at Dravon Ames and his pregnant fiancee, as she held their 1-year-old daughter.
The couple filed a $10 million claim against the city alleging civil rights violations. The race of the officers involved is not known.
They say their daughter stole a doll from a store without their knowledge. No charges were filed.
(10) comments
The MEDIA needs to stop inflaming this situation and just let the investigation/litigation play out at this point. You can't turn on a newscast (local or national) without seeing this video replayed 37 times. Common sense tells you that things could have been done better by EVERYONE (suspects and officers) involved in this confrontation. There is plenty of blame to go around. This is not the most significant issue that the Phoenix PD has ever had to deal with and the media needs to stop acting like it. This furor will die down and the world will continue to revolve - people will continue to commit crimes and the police will continue to enforce the law. Time to move on to the next topic.
What thee holy heck is going on here ?!?!? Misconduct ??? No effin way ! That's the thin blue line folks. The only thing standing between us and the dregs of society. The next time you see an LEO shake his hand and thank him / her for even wanting to do that crappy job. These two are the worst. Kids should be taken away and they both should be in jail. It's OK to teach your kid to steal, it's OK to run from the cops with them in the car but the officers did something wrong ?? Is this backwards land ??? I almost do not believe this whole story. This is so wrong I just cannot fathom this anymore.....
The entire police force should go on a strike if these officers are severely punished. Let the miscreants run rampant and then see what the citizens think.
Shanghaimagic, Exactly! All these cop-haters would be the 1st ones crying the minute they became crime victims! They are simpletons that have zero morals or commonsense. At one point did they decide they are free to do or not do whatever they like during a traffic stop? They think they can mouth-off, cop an attitude or whatever, then they become butt-hurt once they're taken down. Good job Phx. PD/elect a supportive mayor!
Right on cue, trolls regurgitating their hate the moment they sense the community uniting against the bias and corruption within its justice system. This family was compliant and non violent but were treated as 2nd class citizens, threatened and almost shot for 20 dollars worth of cotton. Anyone who just can't see why this behavior wasn't justified is probably experiencing some schadenfreude. Except when the Bundy's occupied Native American land, many of you were cool with that...
Actually, Einstein, they ARE 2nd class citizens, at best! What normal, honest hardworking folks decide to take their innocent little children on a crime spree? You, perhaps, not the rest of us! And you are dead wrong as they were absolutely non-compliant which forced the cops to elevate their actions. Anybody with half a brain knows had they followed directives during the stop, not refused to show hands, exit the vehicle, etc, it would have resulted in a routine investigation. They knew full well they had broken the law(s). What do you think the cops are going to do when subjects ignore their commands and start reaching around inside the car? Wait to get shot? Crawl back under your rock with your criminal cohorts!
Just look at Dravon Ames past record. Typical welfare black trash...
Can't wait! Should be quite the freak show. Every cop-hating, deadbeat/criminal all in one room! Don't leave any valuables within sight. With mandatory sign-in, should be able to clear up dozens of warrants, two birds/one stone!
This is why the media has approval rating in the low teens. Even today, hours after PPD releasing more details about the incident and which show this was about more than a 4-year-old removing a doll from a store, the blurb for the article still reads, "[the] encounter involving police officers who pointed guns and yelled profanities at a black couple after their 4-year-old daughter took a doll from a store." The narrative is again furthered that this was a racially motivated incident stemming from nothing more than a youthful indiscretion. Keep doing this. Get your clicks and page views. Let me know if we are better as a society years down the road as a result.
Wow, that should be a real freak show! Every welfare, cop-hating derelict within a hundred miles, (ok within hitchhiking/light rail service) will be in attendance. Don't leave anything of value sitting out in the room. Have attendees sign in, would be a great opportunity to clear up a few hundred outstanding warrants to help cover the $10 million welfare lottery check!
