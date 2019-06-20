PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix City Manager Ed Zuercher is standing by Police Chief Jeri Williams despite the latest controversy to hit the department.
"I think Chief Williams is doing a good job. I hired her in 2016, and I have more confidence in her today than when I hired her," Zuercher said Thursday.
[WATCH: Phoenix city manager has 'every confidence' in Phoenix police chief]
His comments come one day after hundreds of protesters packed City Hall to vent their anger over a video that shows police drawing their weapons on a family accused of shoplifting.
[VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: Phoenix police officers under investigation for alleged misconduct]
The department is still grappling with the fallout from a recent scandal where numerous cops posted racist comments and jokes about police brutality on Facebook.
[READ MORE: Phoenix PD reassign some police during inflammatory social media investigation]
And last year Phoenix broke a dubious record with 44 police shootings, which outpaced larger cities across the country.
The Phoenix City Council appointed Zuercher to manage the city in 2013.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Phoenix police investigating after officers accused of misconduct]
When asked if the relationship between the cops and the community is as bad as it's ever been since he took the job, Zuercher said, "I don't agree with that assessment."
Zuercher said there are serious problems to fix right now, adding that the relationship between with community, "ebbs and flows."
[READ MORE: Community meeting gets heated after videotaped Phoenix police encounter]
"It has moments when it gets better and moments when it gets worse, and it's usually around some precipitating events like the ones we're seeing now," he said.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Phoenix Police Misconduct Allegations]
However, Councilman Carlos Garcia was more direct with his comments.
"The relationship between the community I know and the police department that I know is as broken as I have ever seen it," he said.
Garcia, who is a civil rights activist, was elected this year on a campaign of holding law enforcement accountable.
He is calling for the City to establish a committee with subpoena power to investigate allegations of police misconduct.
[RELATED: Couple want Phoenix officers fired who pointed guns over shoplifting]
"I think this committee is the beginning to shifting the culture of violence from this police department," Garcia said.
He hopes this committee will be created quickly and so, "we stop the murdering of people in the streets."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.