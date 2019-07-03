TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Tempe Police Department released new information and body-camera video about a previous aggravated assault arrest of the man whose family was involved in a controversial confrontation involving Phoenix police officers in May.
Before Dravon Ames was known for the Phoenix police viral video, he was arrested in Tempe for hitting two officers after being stopped for a crash, police said.
According to newly released police reports, Ames got into a minor crash with another driver at University Drive and Rural Road around 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 31, 2018.
Body-camera video shows Ames out of his car and two police officers, Ofc. Cameron Payne and Ofc. Cody Conklin, trying to get him out of the street.
Officers described Ames' behavior as "erratic," and tried to get him to stop talking.
"You're not making any sense right now," one of the officers can be heard saying on the body-camera video.
The police report said Payne smelled marijuana in his car and said Ames admitted to "dabbing," or smoking marijuana, with his friends earlier.
The two officers told Ames they needed to detain him, but Ames says not to detain him.
That's when the officers tried to put Ames in handcuffs.
According to the police report, that's when a struggle started. Conklin claims Ames tried to grab his ballistic vest and his equipment from his vest. Payne said Ames tried to kick him in the groin but missed. Payne also said Ames tried to kick him several more times but missed.
In the body-camera video, Conklin can be heard saying Ames tried to take his gun.
That's when Payne used a stun gun on Ames.
Ames then ended up on his stomach and the two officers shouted at him not to move.
Ames tries to get up, and Payne uses his Taser X2 again on Ames.
Payne said his thumb was injured during the scuffle.
Police said Ames was cited on DUI and drug charges and booked into Tempe City Jail on two counts of aggravated assault on police.
Arizona's family confirmed with the Tempe Police Department he pleaded guilty to a DUI/drug charge in June, but the two charges of aggravated assault are still pending in Arizona Superior Court.
On May 27, Ames and his fiancee, Iesha Harper, along with two kids, were in their car when police aimed guns and hurled obscenities at them which was recorded on cellphone cameras in Phoenix. The confrontation came after they said their daughter took a doll from a store without paying.
The couple has asked for Phoenix police to fire the officers involved and filed a $10 million claim against the City.
(8) comments
Give me a break the video starts with him already being tazered and thrown down. Police never make stuff up though so im sure no doubt he tried to kick them in the grown and im sure he tried grabbing the cops vest? So since everything the cops say is guaranteed truth there is no question this guy is a bumb deserving of prison.... sure whatever you guys say.
The cops were fully aware of who was driving the 'shoplifting car' and of his prior assault/resisting charges as shown in this video. Coupled with the 5 or 10 minutes of non-compliance by him and 'mom', cops would of been negligent if they DIDN'T draw their guns!
Well, my white guilt meter just dropped to zero. Recycle his bio matter, and send his family the bill.
I used to own a white guilt meter, it got stolen!
Yep. Not only a drug addict, but a threat to police and the community. After viewing this video, there is no doubt in my mind this waste of a human life doesn't deserve one dime for what happened to him. I do not blame the police for being overly cautious with this individual. How many times have we heard of criminals and druggies using other human life as shields to avoid arrest? I am convinced the police were aware of who he is, what he has done prior and took no chances in taking him down for the alleged shoplifting report. We have seen this same scenario played out on live action police shows and have heard it happening in the news. It was apparent in the Tempe arrest he was also non-compliant to officers instruction.
You can't believe half of what these idiots say. They'll antagonize the officer until he does hit him/her and then go crying to their lawyer. They are wanting a confrontation.
Crackhead belongs behind bars. Anybody that defends this POS is a POS themselves. We don't tolerate these criminals in our society, protest and riot all you want. We'll just throw more of you in prison. If we run out of prisons, we build more of them. We will not lower ourselves to your savage mentality.
Drugged out ghetto trash.
