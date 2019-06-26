PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dispatchers say they're receiving death threats after a video showed Phoenix Police officers pointing guns and shouting obscenities at a family accused of shoplifting.
Andrea Max, a dispatcher, made the revelations Wednesday at a Phoenix City Council meeting where members of the public were encouraged to show support for police officers.
Max appeared with a large group of dispatchers and said fallback from the now-viral video is affecting all of them.
"I did nothing. I did nothing to anybody," Max told the City Council. "We sat there in our dispatch center, and we took calls from these people threatening to kill our family."
Max spoke to Arizona's Family outside Council chambers describing the threats.
"Threats to kill my mother, threats to blow up every police station, threats to us personally," said Max.
The public comments came as the City Council was weighing funding for the Phoenix Police Department to replenish their stocks of less lethal tools.
Luke Black with Poder In Action spoke against the funding, telling the Council giving the police more money would be "immoral and irresponsible" unless the department boosts transparency and accountability.
Black spoke to Arizona's Family after learning about the dispatcher death threats.
"My heart goes out to anybody that receives those death threats, so we need to hold that," said Black. "And we also need to hold the fact that people every day in this city are going about their lives in fear of police officers."
Max said the public must consider all of the events leading up to the May 27 police encounter caught on camera.
"I wish the community would, instead of jump off the gun, try to get the whole story," said Max. "As far as my officers, I love all of you, and I hope you stay safe and go home."
The Council ultimately approved the funding item for Phoenix Police. Councilman Carlos Garcia was the only council member to vote "no."
