PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- The City of Phoenix organized a community meeting at a downtown church to discuss a videotaped encounter involving police officers who pointed guns and yelled profanities at a black couple after their 4-year-old daughter took a doll from a store.
The meeting started at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and lasted 2.5 hours.
A count of 2,650 people attended this meeting at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Phoenix.
Mayor Kate Gallego and Police Chief Jeri Williams were at the meeting. Both have apologized publicly for the incident.
In the beginning of the meeting, Gallego started the conversation with her apologies to the people of Phoenix.
"I'm deeply sorry for the events that brought us here today," the mayor said. "I asked for this community meeting and Chief Williams' presence so we would have a chance to listen to your thoughts."
Gallego is referring to the community's thoughts on the video released Friday showing officers aiming guns and yelling profane commands at Dravon Ames and his pregnant fiancee, Iesha Harper, as she held their 1-year-old daughter.
When it was time for Chief Williams to introduce herself at the meeting, she listed the multiple reasons why the community gathered for this meeting.
"So, we are here not because of one issue. We are here because of trust. We are here because of transparency. We are here because of accountability. And that is why we are sitting here tonight ready, willing and able to listen to what you have to say in order to take those ideas, in order to take those stories to be a better police department," said Williams. "I do extend my apologies to the family whose gotten less-than-professional service from the Phoenix Police Department, as well as others of you who may have gotten less professional service. I know we're better than that. I know we can do better."
The couple didn't accept the apology and filed a $10 million claim against the city-- alleging civil rights violations. They say their daughter stole a doll from a store without their knowledge.
No charges were filed.
"Nobody should ever try to justify what happened in the video. Nobody!" said Ames as he stood with Harper and their daughter at the meeting. "That's insulting and that hurts. That hurts for our family. That hurts all of us. Mass murderers get walked out without a scratch," he continued as the crowd applauded.
Others who have been negatively impacted by Phoenix police behavior include the family of Jacob Harris, a man who was shot by police in January. His father had a direct message for Chief Williams and her department.
"My son was Jacob Harris. He was 19. He was shot in the back by the Phoenix Police Department. Tom Horne had to sue the City of Phoenix to get the police report," said Roland Harris, Jr., Jacob Harris' dad. "So Chief [Williams], you want to talk about transparency? We had to sue you to get his police report. I got his police report today and it's inconsistent with this secondary autopsy that had been performed on my son. Your officer, David Norman-- he shot my son in the back. I don't understand how you allow him to still be on patrol. My son was the third victim of that police officer. Do you understand that chief? The third victim of that police officer!"
As tensions rose, Trevor Noah of Phoenix gave a moment of hope during the meeting when highlighting moments in Arizona history where change for the better did come.
"I believe that Phoenix can rise from the ashes with resilience and determination to create a community full of safety and inclusion. Over 20 years ago, we didn't have a Martin Luther King holiday, and we fought and won that. Over ten years ago, we fought SB 1070 and put out our sheriff," he said. "And now, the nation is watching the resilience and the determination that we can have again in the history of our city. It is up to us to turn the tide of history. And I believe that resistance affords the opportunity to ford the greatest impact in our history. And here in Phoenix, we will be the igniters for that change."
(16) comments
Who thinks this meeting was a stupid idea?
I’m just don’t want to hear about this anymore. These blacks are a bunch of cry babies. They are not acknowledging that they stole from the store, only that they were mistreated. If they didn’t steal then this wouldn’t have happened. Then they say they didn’t know their daughter took a doll. Do they not watch their child. Do they not hold her hand as they walk to the car. It was a big toy. They saw it I’m sure. They are just thieves. I hope the officers do not get fired and I hope those lowlifes don’t get a cent. That Al Sharpton wanna be pastor is also an instigator. He wouldn’t even let the boy answer the question as to why he let one of his passengers out of the car when he was driving away from the dollar store. I hate when people hide behind religion. I’m tired of the black attitudes! These people have no sense.
If any of these people had jobs they wouldn't be at this meeting. Should be called a meeting of lazya ss welfare suckers.
You are criminals. It doesn't matter what the naacp, blm or any other hate group says you are and will always be criminals. Sorry to tell you this but the police were just doing their job { maybe if you 2 ever had a job you would understand this}.
What happened to the woman's green/blue hair from the 1st interview? I know, ambulance chasing 'lawyer' is staging them to look normal/respectable. Won't work!
The Mayor and Police Chief suck. They totally pushed the cops under the bus without getting the whole story. Despicable!
The MEDIA needs to stop inflaming this situation and just let the investigation/litigation play out at this point. You can't turn on a newscast (local or national) without seeing this video replayed 37 times. Common sense tells you that things could have been done better by EVERYONE (suspects and officers) involved in this confrontation. There is plenty of blame to go around. This is not the most significant issue that the Phoenix PD has ever had to deal with and the media needs to stop acting like it. This furor will die down and the world will continue to revolve - people will continue to commit crimes and the police will continue to enforce the law. Time to move on to the next topic.
What thee holy heck is going on here ?!?!? Misconduct ??? No effin way ! That's the thin blue line folks. The only thing standing between us and the dregs of society. The next time you see an LEO shake his hand and thank him / her for even wanting to do that crappy job. These two are the worst. Kids should be taken away and they both should be in jail. It's OK to teach your kid to steal, it's OK to run from the cops with them in the car but the officers did something wrong ?? Is this backwards land ??? I almost do not believe this whole story. This is so wrong I just cannot fathom this anymore.....
The entire police force should go on a strike if these officers are severely punished. Let the miscreants run rampant and then see what the citizens think.
Shanghaimagic, Exactly! All these cop-haters would be the 1st ones crying the minute they became crime victims! They are simpletons that have zero morals or commonsense. At one point did they decide they are free to do or not do whatever they like during a traffic stop? They think they can mouth-off, cop an attitude or whatever, then they become butt-hurt once they're taken down. Good job Phx. PD/elect a supportive mayor!
Right on cue, trolls regurgitating their hate the moment they sense the community uniting against the bias and corruption within its justice system. This family was compliant and non violent but were treated as 2nd class citizens, threatened and almost shot for 20 dollars worth of cotton. Anyone who just can't see why this behavior wasn't justified is probably experiencing some schadenfreude. Except when the Bundy's occupied Native American land, many of you were cool with that...
Actually, Einstein, they ARE 2nd class citizens, at best! What normal, honest hardworking folks decide to take their innocent little children on a crime spree? You, perhaps, not the rest of us! And you are dead wrong as they were absolutely non-compliant which forced the cops to elevate their actions. Anybody with half a brain knows had they followed directives during the stop, not refused to show hands, exit the vehicle, etc, it would have resulted in a routine investigation. They knew full well they had broken the law(s). What do you think the cops are going to do when subjects ignore their commands and start reaching around inside the car? Wait to get shot? Crawl back under your rock with your criminal cohorts!
Just look at Dravon Ames past record. Typical welfare black trash...
Can't wait! Should be quite the freak show. Every cop-hating, deadbeat/criminal all in one room! Don't leave any valuables within sight. With mandatory sign-in, should be able to clear up dozens of warrants, two birds/one stone!
This is why the media has approval rating in the low teens. Even today, hours after PPD releasing more details about the incident and which show this was about more than a 4-year-old removing a doll from a store, the blurb for the article still reads, "[the] encounter involving police officers who pointed guns and yelled profanities at a black couple after their 4-year-old daughter took a doll from a store." The narrative is again furthered that this was a racially motivated incident stemming from nothing more than a youthful indiscretion. Keep doing this. Get your clicks and page views. Let me know if we are better as a society years down the road as a result.
Wow, that should be a real freak show! Every welfare, cop-hating derelict within a hundred miles, (ok within hitchhiking/light rail service) will be in attendance. Don't leave anything of value sitting out in the room. Have attendees sign in, would be a great opportunity to clear up a few hundred outstanding warrants to help cover the $10 million welfare lottery check!
