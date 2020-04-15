PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With all the extra time on our hands and stay-at-home orders in place, a lot of people have more time to work on hobbies or pick up a new one. Baking is a popular one.
If you scroll through social media and search the hashtag quarantine baking, you'll find all sorts of cookies, pies and cakes. Call it stress-baking. Many folks say it's the calm in the middle of the chaos.
People like Renee Privett. Baking is one of her favorite hobbies. She's made cakes for all occasions for family and friends. Her latest creation is specifically for anyone who's birthday happens to land in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
The COVID Cake makes light of the toilet paper hoarding that we saw...and just brings some fun to what might not be the ideal time to have a birthday. Obviously, you can't celebrate with a big party with family and friends. You can't go out to celebrate since everything's closed. But you can always have cake!
"One of my friends had asked if I could make her husband a b-day cake with toilet paper on it," said Privett. "I asked if I could put a little spin on it. She said sure, they have really good personalities."
Privett went to work. She mocked toilet paper hoarding using fondant to help create the perfect roll of toilet paper. Then added a hashtag with a piece of... well, poop. "Covid's been ruining birthdays all over the world so far, so it's been making birthdays kinda poopy," she laughed. "So i put a little piece of poop at the end of it and the hashtag COVID birthdays are.. and the little poop." The poop is of course made of fondant.
Her friend put the cake on social media and within weeks, Privett immediately got 15 orders for the same cake from friends and friends of friends who saw it.
This is how she's staying busy while social distancing and taking a voluntary furlough from her job as a physician's assistant in orthopaedic surgery.
Privett is not a professional baker. She's never even taken a class. She just has a talent for baking and creating. In fact, her love for baking has helped her build a side business, The Art of Cake AZ.
"So this allows me to be really creative in the kitchen. So when I'm not in the OR, clinics or with my family, you'll find me in the kitchen with my ear pods listening to music and creating cakes."
Because there's nothing like a little baking to put you in a good mood, not to mention how good your house will smell with a cake in the oven.
If you'd like to contact The Art of Cake AZ, check out them out on Instagram or on Facebook: @theartofcakeaz