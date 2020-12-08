PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The pandemic is leaving many seniors isolated as they try to stay home and stay safe. But one group is going out of their way to keep tabs on a group of especially-vulnerable older adults.
It's part of Justa Center's Ambassadors of Care program. They check in on formerly-homeless seniors who have recently been placed into housing.
"We're able to visit them. Able to see them. Able to see if they're sick. And to be honest with you, there has been members that have been sick and who have passed away," said Rudy Soliz, who helps coordinate the program.
Around 140 seniors are enrolled in the program, which aims to keep them from returning to homelessness.
The weekly visits include bags of groceries and hygiene supplies. However, the check-ups have taken on new importance amid the pandemic since many of these seniors are high-risk and aren't venturing out as often.
"As people, we're wired for relationships," said Deacon Paul Hursh, who volunteers as a Justa Center Ambassador of Care. "And we have to -- especially in times where it's tough to maintain those relationships -- to reach out to others."
The Ambassadors of Care program deliveries around 500 bags of supplies a month, and every month the ten volunteers log around 650 hours of volunteer time.
Justa Center needs additional volunteers and supplies for the seniors. You can go here to get involved.