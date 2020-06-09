PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Many people in Arizona are still struggling to get their unemployment benefits. Now, a Phoenix law firm is stepping in to help.
Snell and Wilmer is giving free legal advice to people in need during the pandemic. "...that would target certain areas that we knew people would need the most assistance in such as obtaining unemployment, what happens if you don't get your CARES Act stimulus check, what happens if you're not able to pay rent," said Kristie Gallardo, an associate attorney at Snell and Wilmer.
Stephanie Zeman was the first person she helped. Zeman said she was furloughed in March and was feeling frustrated after spending two months trying to get her unemployment money. "I'm trying to get online, trying to change everything, but my account is locked," said Zeman. "I can't get in. I had to keep calling. I was getting so stressed out, my blood pressure was raising to where I was getting a fever."
Her mom told her about the free legal advice, and she spoke with Gallardo. "She explained to me what to do and said just keep trying," said Zeman. "Call at a certain time, for example, at certain times like in the morning at nine and afternoon at 12."
Zeman said Gallardo's advice worked, and she finally got her unemployment money in May. "It's been tremendously successful so far, and we are honored to serve our community in this way," said Gallardo.
Gallardo said you can visit this page, which will walk you through how to get the free legal advice.