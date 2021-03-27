PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Over 2 million Arizonans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Saturday morning.

According to Arizona Department of Health Services, 2,008,916 Arizonans have received one dose of the vaccine and 1,236,338 Arizonans are fully vaccinated.

Vaccines that are available include Pfizer for 16-year-olds and older, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Jannsen) for 18-year-olds and older.

Every Friday, ADHS says they will be opening new vaccination appointments at 11 a.m. at their locations including State Farm Stadium, Chandler-Gilbert (to become Dexcom), and ASU Phoenix Municipal Stadium in the Valley area. It is also good to continue to check the website because some appointments do open up daily due to cancellations.

On Saturday, Arizona added 776 cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths. The total of cases is 839,334 and deaths is 16,912.

You can register for a vaccine here at podvaccine.azdhs.gov. To see the full ADHS website, you can find it here.