PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While Arizona families continue to follow the stay home order, there is a growing push to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our homeless population. Local nonprofits are raising money for supplies to test the homeless for Coronavirus.

The Justa Center is a place where the homeless gather for food, shelter, and today, a COVID-19 antibody test.

“Testing them is vital because that is how we are going to protect them, by isolating those that are infected,” said Dr. Tyler Southwell of South Wellness. Dr. Tyler Southwell is working with ProtectAZ to protect this vulnerable group that would otherwise be out on the streets.

One hundred people got tested, and two came back positive.

“That's two people we can put in isolation to prevent them from spreading because, in this population where they sleep in shelters, they are six people to a room-dormitories, you can imagine how fast this could spread,” said Dr. Southwell.

Protecting the homeless population in Maricopa County from COVID-19 Starting next week, the county will make sure the homeless population gets the tools to stay safe during this crisis.

Especially because one of those who tested positive was completely asymptomatic and couldn't believe the test result.

The fact that only 2 percent tested positive at the Justa Center is a testament to the protocols in place protecting this population.

“We know our isolation work here, our cleaning protocols, all the things we’ve been doing here to stay open. Seniors having a place to go has paid off because they are not sick,” said Wendy Johnson, Executive Director of the Justa Center.

Homeless people who test positive in Maricopa County are getting special care from the team at Circle the City. They're being treated safely in isolation at one of their long-term care facilities.

“Recognize, with the homeless, it is really difficult to isolate them,” said Linda Ross, CEO of Circle the City. “If there is an issue, you can't just send them home because they don't have a home, so what we had to do is create an environment for them.”

St. Vincent de Paul is also testing their elderly homeless population with help from the Nick Lowry Foundation.

“We can help out the least fortunate in this community and show we are all in this together,” said Lowry.