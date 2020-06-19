PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - New court documents released on Friday describe how investigators say they used phone data for Alex Cox, Lori Vallow's late brother, as evidence that led them to the bodies of J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan at Chad Daybell's property in Salem, Idaho.

Tylee, 17, was last seen at a Yellowstone trip on Sept. 8 with Lori and Cox. After the trip, according to the probable cause statement, Cox went to Lori's townhome in Rexburg in the middle of the night. Then a couple of hours later, he went to Daybell's home. He was there for about 2.5 hours. About 14 minutes after Cox's phone last pings at Daybell's property, just before noon, Chad texts his wife at the time, Tammy Daybell, "Well, I've had an interesting morning!" He later said he burned some tree limbs and shot, killed and buried a racoon in their pet cemetery, according to the court paperwork. Chad's neighbors also said the fire pit in the backyard was hardly ever used, until just after Tammy's death in October.

In the court documents, the police then describe an interview with Lori's best friend Melanie Gibb and her boyfriend David Warwick, who visited Lori right before J.J. disappeared. Gibb said she last saw J.J. on Sept. 22 when Cox took the boy to his townhome because he was "acting up," the affidavit said. Later that night, Cox returned to Lori's with J.J. asleep in his arms., Warwick told investigators. The next morning, Warwick asks Lori where J.J. was and Lori said her son was acting like a zombie again and that he knocked over a picture of Jesus off of the refrigerator by climbing up the cabinets. Lori then said Cox's had taken J.J. Cellphone records show Cox was at Chad's property that morning around 10 a.m., the documents say. His phone pinged him near the pond on Chad's property. On June 9, police get a warrant to search Chad's property and used the cellphone pings of where Cox was to start digging.

The first spot was near the pond. Police and the FBI dug and found two pieces of flat paneling and then under that, a round object covered in black plastic. Inside, they found human remains with light brown hair. The second area they searched was near the fire pit. Investigators dug up animal remains and then found a layer of bricks. Around that was "charred and uncharred" human remains.

According to investigators, during the searches, Chad watched from across the street from his daughter's house. He tried to leave once police found the remains but he was later stopped and arrested. He is being held on $1 million bond on charges of destruction or concealment of evidence. Lori is being hold on $1 million bail for multiple felony charges including desertion

Police didn't reveal how J.J. and Tylee died.

Cox died of natural causes in December.