PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say they have received new information and will be reviewing the 2018 death investigation of Joseph Ryan, who was the third husband of Lori Vallow. She is in jail in Idaho after her kids were missing for nine months and eventually found buried in her husband's backyard.

JJ, 7, and Tylee, 17, were found buried in Chad Daybell's backyard. Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow face similar conspiracy charges to destroy, alter, or conceal evidence. However, no one has been charged for JJ and Tylee's deaths.

Lori Vallow's fourth husband, Charles Vallow, was shot and killed in Chandler in July 2019 by her brother, Alex Cox, who claimed self-defense. That case is still under investigation; however, Cox also died suddenly in December 2019. Cox's death was ruled natural by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner. However, Gilbert police say the investigation is still open.

Prosecutor says Chad Daybell talked by phone to Lori Vallow on day kids' bodies found The somber June 9 recording from Lori Daybell to Chad Daybell at his rural home came the same day authorities found the bodies on his property.

Lori Vallow's third husband, Joseph Ryan, died in April 2018. At the time, it was ruled natural by an apparent heart attack. Phoenix police say they are reviewing the death investigation after receiving a recording of Lori Vallow talking about wanting to kill him.

"He told everybody that I was this lying, crazy Mormon and got up in court and said all these horrible things about me and turned it around to where the judges believed him instead of me," Lori Vallow said to a group of people. "I went through a lot of years of this kind of hard stuff, and I was going to murder him. I was going to kill him, like the scripture says. Like Nephi killed--just to stop the pain and to stop him coming after me and to stop him coming after my children."

The recording took place in October 2018, several months after Joseph died. According to East Idaho News, someone gave the recording to Joseph's sister, Annie Cushing, who then shared it with Phoenix Police.

In the recording, which is about 45 minutes long, Lori Vallow is speaking to a group of people about religion. She shared with them visions that she's had about gathering people for the Second Coming of Christ.

"The time is now. The Lord is gathering people. He is calling people to the 144,000. They're already being called, they're already being sent on their missions," Lori Vallow said. "The time is now. He is coming. He is preparing us and we promised we would do it."

Lori Vallow shared her story about the contentious custody battle over Tylee she had with Joseph Ryan.

"I just felt I couldn't take it anymore, and I would go through the scriptures and I would find all the things like, if he comes against you once, if he comes against you twice, three times then you can kill him. It says it in the scriptures! I was like, there it is, there's my answer. I don't want to do anything wrong. I do not have a murderous heart. I just want it to stop the bleeding and stop the pain," Lori Vallow said. "Someone wise was speaking to me and said, 'You need to go to the temple,' so I went to my bishop and I said, 'I'm either going to turn my life to the temple, or I'm going to commit murder.'"