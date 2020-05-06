PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lori Vallow would never hurt her own children, according to her mother, sister and niece, who spoke to CBS 5 Investigates and CBS News 48 Hours.
The interviews took place Saturday and no question was off-limits.
One the headlines that emerged was that the FBI's timeline of when Vallow's children disappeared may be off by a month or more.
Vallow moved to Rexburg, Idaho at the end of August 2019, after her brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed her then husband, Charles Vallow, claiming self-defense.
According to the FBI, Vallow's daughter, Tylee, was last seen the first week of September at Yellowstone National Park with her mom, uncle and brother.
But Vallow's sister says she texted with Tylee at the end September.
Here is an exchange from the interview:
Reporter: "When is the last time you communicated with Tylee?"
Summer Shiflet: "August, before they moved is the last time I saw her. And I texted with her a couple of times. But the last time I texted with her was September 24 on her birthday. She responded and said, 'Thank you Summy. Love you. Happy birthday to you too.'"
Reporter: "And that date is significant because the FBI says that she has not been seen since the beginning of September. Do you believe that that was Tylee who was texting you back?"
Summer Shiflet: "I don’t really have any way to know. I'd like to believe that it is, but I really don’t have any way to know. It could be either way. But as far as I know it was her. I don’t have any reason to think otherwise."
Summer Vallow's mother, Janis Cox, say they believe she is innocent and that the children are alive and safe somewhere.
CBS 5 Investigates and AZFamily.com will be posting updated news stories based on the interviews, as well as the entire interviews, edited only to reduce redundancies and duplicate questions and answers.