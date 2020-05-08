PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The brother of Lori Vallow died of natural causes, specifically of a pulmonary embolism, according to the Maricopa County medical examiner's report released Friday. The report also noted that Alex Cox had underlying cardiovascular disease and negative results of toxicology tests.

Cox collapsed in his bathroom on Dec. 19, and was pronounced dead shortly after paramedics took him to the hospital. The medical examiner cites his widow saying that Cox, 51, "had complaints of burning in his chest and shortness of breath" for about a week before he died.

Earlier this year, CBS News reported that Cox might have been connected to the death of Tammy Daybell in October. Two weeks after Daybell died, Vallow married her widower, Chad Daybell.

Sources: Alex Cox may be linked to Tammy Daybell's death Sources close to the investigation tell CBS News that Alex Cox, Lori Vallow's brother, may be linked to Tammy Daybell's death. However, he died before he could be questioned by the authorities.

Tammy's body was exhumed in connection with the investigation one day before Cox died.

Cox shot and killed Vallow's fourth husband, Charles Vallow, in July 2019. He told police is was self-defense.

Original Story: Man dead after family fight at Chandler home leads to shooting

Read More: Reports detail Charles Vallow's death in Chandler months before son went missing

Charles was the father of 7-year-old J.J. Vallow. J.J. and his 17-year-old sister, Tylee Ryan, have been missing since September. Lori, 46, and Chad have reportedly refused to tell police anything about the children and where they might be.

🔗 TIMELINE: Missing Idaho Kids Investigation

Lori was extradited from Hawaii to Idaho earlier this year and is being held on a $1 million bond. Her original bond was $5 million, but a judge reduced it in March. She recently requested another reduction and was denied. Lori is facing a variety of charges, including felony desertion and nonsupport of children. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for early July.

Lori Vallow's request for lower bail denied by Idaho judge The Idaho mother whose two children have been missing since September was denied a second reduction of her bail on Friday.

Morgan Loew of CBS 5 Investigates recently spoke with Lori's sister and mother. They say they do not know where J.J. and Tylee are, but they do not believe Lori hurt them.

► EXCLUSIVE: 'If something has happened to those children, it is not by her doing'

"She sacrificed everything for her children and it has been unbearable for people to think that Lori doesn't care about her own children," Janis Cox, Lori's mother, said. "I don't know where the children are, but she felt like she was keeping them safe. That's the impression she gave us."

Lori Vallow received threats and is protecting her children, according to mom, sister "I think it's unfair that she has been treated the way she has and I'm hoping that by us speaking out, people might soften their hearts a little bit towards her."