REXBURG, ID (3TV/CBS 5) - As Lori Vallow sits in jail, awaiting a bond reduction hearing, her attorney has now filed five subpoenas in relation to two death investigations that she is currently not facing charges in.

Lori's previous husband, Charles Vallow, was shot and killed by her brother Alex Cox in Chandler in July. Her attorney filed subpoenas to Google, U.S. Bancorp Center, and Southwest Airlines Visa for any documents, recordings, financial records, emails and chats linked to Charles and Lori.

Cox claimed self-defense in the shooting. He died in December and his death is still under investigation. Charles' sister, Kay Woodcock, said the emails investigators will receive will include discussions between her and Charles about his concerns that Lori was cheating on him with Chad Daybell, an author of doomsday books in Rexburg, Idaho.

"His concerns for Chad were absolutely voiced in some of those emails," Woodcock said. "I went over the evidence that he had and I told Charles my opinion is, 'They're doing something, honey.' But he just did not want to believe it."

According to the divorce paperwork Charles filed in February 2019, he claimed that Lori stole thousands of dollars from his work bank account. Woodcock also found on Charles' Gmail account that Lori was using his credit card and Amazon account after his death to buy her wedding ring and dress on Oct. 2.

Chad's wife, Tammy Daybell, died suddenly in their Rexburg home on Oct. 19. Lori and Chad married two weeks later on the island of Kauai.

Tammy's body was exhumed in December and the autopsy results have not been released. However, Lori's defense attorney, Mark Means, also filed two subpoenas linked to Tammy's death investigation.

The Fremont County Prosecutor's Office and the Idaho Attorney General's Office now must release the autopsy, any examinations and tests that have been completed.

The Idaho attorney general recently agreed to assist in the investigation of Tammy's death after the Fremont County Prosecutor's Office claimed they did not have enough resources.

"I'm so glad that Fremont County asked for help because I don't want anything to derail this case and I'm sure there are charges coming down and it's just a matter of time. They're making sure they're handling it correctly and hey, there's nothing wrong with asking for help when you need help. So I'm very grateful they asked for help," Woodcock said.

The Idaho attorney general is looking into charging Lori and Chad with murder, attempted murder and conspiracy charges in Tammy's death.

"In one sense I'm really grateful, I guess that they're asking for this. What it means is that a lot of people have been doing a lot of work," said Larry Woodcock, Kay's husband. "I hope that they have dotted their Is and crossed their Ts. It's time for some action."

Means wants these documents and records by May 6.

Lori is in jail on charges related to her two missing kids. Authorities say she has not cooperated with the investigation. Chad has not been charged with any crime.

"I don't care. All I want to know is, where are those kids?" Larry said.

Lori has a bond reduction hearing set for April 24. Her preliminary hearing is set for May 7 and 8.