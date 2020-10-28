PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Idaho judge approved a request to combine Chad Daybell's case with Lori Vallow.

Daybell appeared in front of a judge in Idaho on Thursday after he and his attorney objected to a motion by the state prosecutor to combine his case with his wife's.

Daybell and his wife, Lori Vallow, are both facing charges of conspiracy to destroy, alter or conceal evidence after the bodies of her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, were found buried in Chad's backyard in June.

JJ and Tylee were reported missing in late 2019. During the investigation into their whereabouts, Chad and Lori abruptly moved to Hawaii and failed to tell police where the children were.

"It's got every ingredient that draws people to it; it's got sex, it's got infidelity, it's got religion, it's got missing children," said Mel McDonald, a defense attorney and former county prosecutor who has no connection to the case. "It's just indescribable when you look at the facts of this case and everybody that's dying connected with it."

"It's always to the advantage of the defendant to have a separate trial. It gives you the advantage of if her trial went first, you find out what all the witnesses testified to, you've got transcripts," McDonald said, adding that Chad may want to distance himself from Lori. "As unattractive as both of the clients are, it's the mother who covered up for the location of her children, is taking off to different states, and her children are found buried."

The investigations span several states-- Arizona, Idaho, Utah, and Hawaii. Any witnesses or living family members of the victims would have to travel back and forth if the similar cases are not joined.