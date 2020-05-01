(3TV/CBS5/AP)-- A judge has denied a bail reduction for Lori Vallow, the mother with Arizona ties who's faces charges in the case of her two missing children.
Lori wore a mask to her court hearing in Idaho on Friday. Her attorney had asked the judge to reduce her $1 million bond to between $100,000 and $250,000. "I think that puts enough skin in the game," said her lawyer Mark Means. Previously, her bail had been lowered from $5 million to $1 million.
Lori's attorney said her bail should be lowered because he claimed prosecutors had improper access to recordings of attorney-client conversations that occurred while Lori was behind bars. He said that it violated attorney-client privilege.
"I think Mr. Means was grasping at every straw he could possibly come up with," said Larry Woodcock, who is the grandfather of one of the missing kids, JJ. " I think it was an absolute insult to the integrity of the court.
Prosecutors opposed the request for the bail reduction, because they say the paperwork "omits material and relevant facts, makes false assertions, fails to articulate a standard by which relief should be granted and fails to articulate any substantial prejudice."
In court Friday, Magistrate Judge Michelle Mallard agreed with prosecutors and refused to lower the bond. She said Lori is not being treated any differently that anyone else. "She [Lori] is afforded many rights," said the judge.
She said also said that any challenges Lori may face in jail during the coronavirus pandemic are no different than the challenges faced by other defendants. Lori did not make a statement during the hearing.
Lori is facing five charges, including two felony counts of desertion of a child, in the case of her missing children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. The children haven't been seen since September. Authorities say she has not cooperated with the investigation to find them.
In November, Lori left her Idaho home to go to Hawaii with her news husband, Chad Daybell. She was arrested in Hawaii in February and brought back to Idaho. Right now, she's being held at the Madison County Jail.
Lori's ex-husband, Charles Vallow, was shot and killed by her brother, Alex Cox, in Chandler, Arizona, back in July. Cox claimed self-defense.
"I need to focus on what's in front of me," said the judge. "He (Means) alleged that there were new facts that had come to light, and on that basis asked for a new bail hearing.
Vallow's preliminary hearing was initially set for next week, but has now been pushed back to July.
