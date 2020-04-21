REXBURG, ID (3TV/CBS 5) - The Madison County Prosecutor's Office filed a document responding to Lori Vallow's attorney's subpoenas that were filed last week.

Lori's attorney, Mark Means, subpoenaed Google, the Fremont County Prosecutor's Office, the Idaho Attorney General's Office, Southwest Airlines Visa, and U.S. Bancorp for several pieces of evidence.

Lori's two children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, have been missing since September. Her previous husband, Charles Vallow, was shot and killed by her brother, Alex Cox in Chandler in July. Cox claimed self-defense. Lori moved to Rexburg, Idaho, shortly after Charles' death. She married Chad Daybell, an author of doomsday books, in November, two weeks after his wife, Tammy, died in her sleep. Autopsy results for her death have not been released.

Cox died in December and his death is also under investigation.

The Idaho Attorney General has agreed to assist in the investigation into Tammy's death. Investigators are looking into charging Lori and Chad with murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in her death.

In last week's subpoenas, the Fremont County Prosecutor's Office and Idaho Attorney General's Office were asked to release the autopsy report of Tammy, along with any other tests and examinations. Means also requested the autopsy results and evidence in the investigations for Charles, Cox, and Joe Ryan's deaths. Joe is one of Lori's ex-husbands and Tylee's biological father. He died in 2018.

However, Rob Wood, the state prosecutor, objected that request. The court paperwork states that "the deaths of the above-mentioned individuals are irrelevant to the desertion of the minor children who are the subject of the above-captioned case."

Wood also stated in the documents, "[the request] would require the state to collect evidence for the defendant."

The remaining subpoenas that Means filed were in regards to Charles and any information, including financial transactions and emails linking him and Lori from 2016 to present.

Wood denied much of the requests stating, "the request is vague, overly broad, unduly burdensome, may include attorney work product."

Wood did note that they are providing the defense with Lori's financial records. They are also gathering forensic evidence on cellphones and iPads seized from Lori and Chad. Chad is not currently facing any charges. Lori is being held on a $1 million bond. She has a bond reduction hearing scheduled for Friday, April 24.