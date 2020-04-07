REXBURG, ID (3TV/CBS 5) - Lori Vallow's attorney is asking to see all evidence the state plans to use against her in a trial, while the state prosecutor in Idaho filed an objection to Lori's request for a bond reduction hearing.

Vallow is booked into the Madison County Jail in Idaho, facing five charges, including two felony counts of desertion of a child.

Her two children, 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, have both been missing since September and Lori has failed to cooperate with the investigation.

Lori's original bond was set at $5 million and she asked it to be lowered to $10,000. A judge in Idaho reduced her bail to $1 million, which she has not been able to post.

In March, Lori and her attorney, Mark Means, filed for a bond reduction hearing, stating that "new facts have come to light." No information regarding those new facts was provided.

The State of Idaho filed an objection to the bond reduction request, stating that her bond has already been lowered and she still refuses to cooperate with a court order to produce her children.

Means also filed a request for discovery, asking for a long list of evidence in the case. They're requesting police interviews, audio and video recordings and cell phone data. Means is also requesting the autopsy and toxicology reports for Lori's previous two husbands, her brother, and the former wife of her new husband, Chad Daybell. Lori is due back in court on May 7.