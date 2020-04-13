(3TV/CBS5) -- The Idaho Attorney General's Office has now joined the investigation into Lori Vallow, who's the mother of two missing kids, and Vallow's husband, Chad Daybell.

According to the new paperwork, the state of Idaho has agreed to help in the prosecutorial review of Daybell and Vallow, and allegations against them of conspiracy, attempted murder and murder. The agreement was signed by the Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and Fremont County Prosecutor Marcia Murdoch, according to our affiliate KIDK3.

Idaho prosecutors, Lori Vallow's attorney file new court paperwork Lori Vallow's attorney is asking to see all evidence the state plans to use against her in a trial, while the state prosecutor in Idaho filed an objection to Lori's request for a bond reduction hearing.

Chad's former wife, Tammy, died suddenly on Oct. 19, 2019. Investigators have called the death suspicious. Chad then married Lori. In a separate investigation, Lori's two children (7-year-old Joshua J.J. Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan) have not been seen since September, and Lori and Chad have so far refused to tell law enforcement where they are.

The letter sent to the prosecutor's office last week does not mean any new charges have been filed against Vallow or Daybell. What the documents do mean is that the Attorney General's Office will assume full responsibility and authority in the case. While the state of Idaho will do the investigating, Fremont County will pay the state's out-of-pocket expenses, including the costs for witnesses, experts, transcription services, subpoenas and any lodging expenses the Attorney General's Office incurs. The county will also be responsible for travel and other incidental costs.

Lori's is in jail, being held on a $1 million bond. Her defense team has filed paperwork for a bail reduction. Lori, who has ties to Arizona, was arrested in Hawaii in February. She and Chad had been living in Hawaii for several months.

Idaho judge reduces bail for Lori Vallow to $1 million Vallow's defense attorneys asked for bail to be lowered to $10,000 but no higher than $50,000.

Missing Children

There has been no sign of wither of Lori's kids since September. In old court paperwork, a detective states, "I believe probable cause exists that Lori Vallow has deserted [J.J. and Tylee]" and that "I further believe probable cause exists that Lori Vallow intentionally and willfully abandoned [J.J. and Tylee.]" Lori faces two felony charges of desertion and non-support of dependent children. She's also accused of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime and contempt of court. If convicted, Lori could face more than a decade in prison.

+3 Mom arrested in Hawaii after her two children vanished from Idaho in September Lori Vallow, 46, is facing two counts of felony desertion of a child and misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing officers, solicitation of a crime and contempt

JJ's Last-Known Whereabouts

Court paperwork states that JJ was last seen at his school in Idaho on Sept. 23, 2019. The next day, Lori informed the school that her son would no longer be attending the school and that she planned to home-school him. It also states that a babysitter hired by Lori to watch her son was told on Sept. 24 that her "services were no longer needed" because Lori's son had allegedly "gone to stay with his grandma for several weeks."

Tylee's Last-Known Whereabouts

Tylee was last seen on Sept. 8. According to court paperwork, police believe Tylee accompanied Lori on a day trip to Yellowstone National Park on Sept. 8, 2019. Police say they've obtained a photograph on Tylee at the park entrance. No one has reported seeing her since.

Background

In 2014, Lori, her children and her then-husband, Charles Vallow, moved to Hawaii and stayed for several years. The Vallow family then moved to Arizona, and Charles filed for divorce about a year ago. According to court paperwork, Charles became worried for J.J.’s safety— as he said Lori had suddenly become obsessed with preparing for the end of the world and even threatened to kill Charles if he got in her way.

By July, Charles was killed by Lori’s brother. Chandler police, initially, said that the shooting was in self-defense— but the case is still under investigation. Lori’s brother also, suddenly, died in December—around the same time that Lori and Chad moved to Kauai.

