GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Gilbert police released body camera footage of Charles Vallow from January 2019 when he was trying to serve a petition for a mental health evaluation on his wife, Lori Vallow.

Lori is currently in jail in Rexburg, Idaho, on two felony counts of desertion of a child. Her two kids, JJ and Tylee, have been missing since September.

The body camera footage from January 31st, 2019, just after midnight, shows Charles walking up to an officer, explaining he can't get in touch with JJ and Tylee.

"She's [Lori] lost her mind. I have to say; we're LDS. She thinks she's a resurrected being and a God and a member of the 144,000, and Jesus is coming next year," Charles told the officer.

Charles had just returned from a work trip in Texas. When he arrived at Sky Harbor, his truck was missing out of the parking lot, and $35,000 had been taken from his bank account.

"She canceled my flight, she came to the airport and took my truck," Charles said.

Officer: "Why didn't you just go to the home?"

Charles: "Because she told me not to come near it. All my stuff is gone. I'm not stupid; she could've done anything."

In the footage, you can hear Charles trying to explain to the officer that Lori had changed recently. Charles also claimed that Lori threatened to kill him.

"She said, 'you're not Charles, I don't know who you are or what you did to Charles, but I can murder you now with my powers,'" Charles said.

Charles said that Lori told him that he is really "Nick Schneider."

Charles filed a petition to get Lori involuntarily committed to Community Bridges for a mental health evaluation.

"This is killing me, officer. Our 13th anniversary is next month. We've had a great marriage, all of a sudden the last month just blew up. She just lost connection," Charles said.

Charles and the officer then walk up to the house to try to get in. Along with his truck, his house keys were also missing. An officer then instructed him to kick in his door, and they discovered that no one was home.

About 12 hours later, Lori, her daughter, Tylee, and a family friend named Melanie Gibb, showed up to the Gilbert Police Department. Lori claimed she was being harassed by Charles.

"Yesterday, I got into an argument with my husband on the phone, and he was in Texas working, and I found some stuff he'd been doing, so I took the kids. We spent the night in a hotel because I knew he was coming home," Lori said.

Lori told the officers that while she was dropping JJ off at school that morning, Charles showed up and stole her purse from the car that she left unlocked.

"He was waiting somewhere and stole my purse out of the car, my whole purse. My phone, my wallet, my everything was in there," Lori said.

Lori said that Charles used her phone to contact Melanie Gibb while impersonating Lori to trick her into coming to their house.

"He was acting like my son was in danger; 'I'm worried about JJ,' Lori said before Tylee shushed her.

Lori's demeanor was light-hearted, often laughing at times. The officers said they did not get a sense that she was mentally ill or a threat to her children.

"Talking to you, I don't see you being a danger to anybody else, you got your kids to school," said one officer, adding that he did not want to take sides.

The officers then called Charles to tell him to bring her purse back, or they would charge him with theft. Charles asked the officers if they were going to serve the order on Lori.

"I do not have that order in front of me, so I cannot do that. I don't have that, and for all we know, it's not valid anymore. I do not know," the officer told Charles. "Unless you want to be charged with theft, we need to get that purse back to her. If you want to come here with the purse and that order, we can get this all figured out."

The officers told Lori about the mental health evaluation order and gave her an option to be taken into Community Bridges by officers, or she can check herself in. She told them she would go on her own, and Melanie said she would make sure she goes.

Lori laughed at the fact Charles filed the petition, while Tylee was concerned about who would pick JJ up at school.

In another clip of the body camera footage, an officer called a man named "Gabe" who was listed as a witness on the petition. Gabe overheard a part of the conversation Charles had with Lori.

"She did use the word 'destroy.' She said, 'I will destroy you.' But it was done in a very subjective way where it could have--it didn't necessarily come across as a threat to him or the children or herself," Gabe said. "She seemed coherent, but her statements were strangely irrational. She was accusing him of something but would not tell him what it was. She said something to the effect of, 'well, you want the kids? I'll give them to you. Which I thought was a bit strange for a mom to say."

Charles was killed in July 2019 after Lori's brother, Alex Cox, shot him and claimed self-defense. Lori then moved the kids to Rexburg, Idaho. They were last seen in September 2019.