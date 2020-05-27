GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Gilbert Town Attorney has filed a motion to quash a deposition request from Melani Pawlowski's attorney, Garrett Smith.

This is the latest twist connected to the case of Lori Vallow, a woman with Arizona ties and whose two kids have been missing since September.

Pawlowski is Lori Vallow's niece. Vallow is currently in jail on charges related to her kids, JJ and Tylee. Melani's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux, filed a petition several months ago claiming Melani knew where JJ and Tylee are. He also claimed that Melani's uncle, Alex Cox, shot at him in October at his home in Gilbert.  

Alex died suddenly in December and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner determined his death was natural. However, that case is still active, according to the Gilbert Police Department (GPD). 

Smith says he filed the subpoena after noticing Boudreaux listed Gilbert Police Detective Ryan Pillar as a witness in his custody battle. "I was very surprised to see a detective on a list who I knew was in the middle of an investigation. I just couldn't anticipate he'd be able to testify on anything because the investigation isn't even done yet," Smith said. 

The Gilbert Town attorney, Bill Amato, denied the request because Detective Pillar is a part of multiple ongoing criminal investigations that family members of Pawlowski and ex-family members of Boudreaux are involved in, including the attempted shooting of Boudreaux. 

"You would have to talk to Gilbert about who they're implying is the family members. I'm a smart guy, I can figure out who that probably is. It's probably Lori and Chad [Daybell], it may be Alex, it could be other members of the family that could be involved with that," Smith said. "I have spoken to many law enforcement [members] and I have no reason to believe that Melani is the subject of any investigation. I don't believe that Summer or Janis [Cox] are subjects of any investigation, I've spoken with the FBI about that. They are giving me every indication that they are not suspects. They want to talk to them, for sure, they've got information that might help find the kids." 
 
The court document also states, "As of this writing, the combined investigations span over a two-year time frame and comprise eight law enforcement agencies in four states. The investigation includes one homicide, two attempted homicides, three suspicious deaths and two missing/endangered juveniles." 
 
Smith says their next hearing regarding the Pawlowski-Boudreaux custody battle will be in June. "We're hoping we can get back to a point where she can be a part of their lives. It's been a long, long, long road for my client Melani and she misses her kids. Of all the conversations we have, the most frequent is how much she misses her kids," Smith said. 
 
The Gilbert Police Department released this statement in regards to the attempted shooting investigation: 
 
“Our investigation related to the Oct. 2nd 2019 shooting involving Brandon Boudreaux is ongoing. Melani Pawlowski (formerly Melani Boudreaux) has previously been contacted by GPD investigators, however, she has not been identified as a suspect in this case. We are unable to substantiate the claims made about Mrs. Pawlowski in the child custody court filings submitted by Mr. Boudreaux. Our investigators are continuing to follow up on all leads related to this case.”
 

