GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Gilbert Town Attorney has filed a motion to quash a deposition request from Melani Pawlowski's attorney, Garrett Smith.
This is the latest twist connected to the case of Lori Vallow, a woman with Arizona ties and whose two kids have been missing since September.
Pawlowski is Lori Vallow's niece. Vallow is currently in jail on charges related to her kids, JJ and Tylee. Melani's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux, filed a petition several months ago claiming Melani knew where JJ and Tylee are. He also claimed that Melani's uncle, Alex Cox, shot at him in October at his home in Gilbert.
Alex died suddenly in December and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner determined his death was natural. However, that case is still active, according to the Gilbert Police Department (GPD).
Smith says he filed the subpoena after noticing Boudreaux listed Gilbert Police Detective Ryan Pillar as a witness in his custody battle. "I was very surprised to see a detective on a list who I knew was in the middle of an investigation. I just couldn't anticipate he'd be able to testify on anything because the investigation isn't even done yet," Smith said.
The Gilbert Town attorney, Bill Amato, denied the request because Detective Pillar is a part of multiple ongoing criminal investigations that family members of Pawlowski and ex-family members of Boudreaux are involved in, including the attempted shooting of Boudreaux.
The Gilbert Police Department released this statement in regards to the attempted shooting investigation:“Our investigation related to the Oct. 2nd 2019 shooting involving Brandon Boudreaux is ongoing. Melani Pawlowski (formerly Melani Boudreaux) has previously been contacted by GPD investigators, however, she has not been identified as a suspect in this case. We are unable to substantiate the claims made about Mrs. Pawlowski in the child custody court filings submitted by Mr. Boudreaux. Our investigators are continuing to follow up on all leads related to this case.”