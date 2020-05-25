PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Monday is the eighth birthday for missing Joshua Jackson "J.J." Vallow, and his grandmother made a special video for him to mark the occasion.

"We're always thinking of J.J. It never goes away," said Kay Woodcock, J.J. Vallow's grandmother.

The video was posted on Saturday. In it, she talks about how there are still reminders of J.J. all around her home, including pictures he drew that are on the refrigerator and sticky notes on the walls. He also still has his stuffed animals at their home.

"They're still awaiting for their drummer J.J. to return and perform another concert for them," said Woodcock.

She asked people to change their Facebook profile pictures to J.J. in celebration of his birthday. Woodcock thanked everyone for the messages of support and asked for continued prayers. The Rexburg Police Department in Idaho also asked for prayers for the safe return of J.J. and his missing sister, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.

"We can’t express enough how appreciative we are for all of the officers, the community, family members and news media outlets near and far who have dedicated thousands of hours in the search of J.J. and Tylee and that will continue to do so until we have resolve in this case," the department said in a Facebook post.

J.J. and Tylee haven't been seen since September. Lori is currently in jail in Rexburg on multiple charges, including two felony counts of desertion of a child. She was arrested in March. Her bail is $1 million. Lori moved to Idaho from Arizona just a couple of months before law enforcement started looking for the kids.