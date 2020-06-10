REXBURG, ID (3TV/CBS 5) -- The family of JJ Vallow has confirmed that his body was one of the two sets of human remains found at Chad Daybell's home in Idaho on Tuesday.

Chad Daybell is the husband of JJ's mother, Lori Vallow. The two have been under investigation since Vallow's children, JJ and Tylee Ryan, went missing in September of last year.

Vallow is currently being held at Madison County Sheriff's Office Jail in Rexburg on $1 million bail for multiple felony charges including desertion. Daybell was arrested Tuesday after police served a warrant and found two sets of human remains on his property. Daybell is also being held on a $1 million bond for destruction of evidence.

Family members confirmed to Arizona's Family that one of those bodies found at Daybell's home was JJ Vallow, who would have turned 8 years old on May 25. It is not clear if the other body found was his 17-year-old sister, Tylee.