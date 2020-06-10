REXBURG, ID (3TV/CBS 5) -- The families of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan have confirmed that their bodies were found at Chad Daybell's home in Idaho on Tuesday.
Chad Daybell is the husband of JJ's mother, Lori Vallow. The two have been under investigation since Vallow's children, JJ and Tylee Ryan, went missing in September of last year.
Vallow is currently being held at Madison County Sheriff's Office Jail in Rexburg on $1 million bail for multiple felony charges including desertion. Daybell was arrested Tuesday after police served a warrant and found two sets of human remains on his property. Daybell is also being held on a $1 million bond for destruction of evidence.
Family members confirmed to Arizona's Family that the bodies found on Daybell's property are those of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. JJ would have turned 8 years old on May 25 and Tylee Ryan was 17 years old.
#BREAKING: A new statement from family says that the bodies found on Chad Daybell’s property are JJ and Tylee. pic.twitter.com/Ejy0QKGQ9E— Kim Powell (@KimPowellTV) June 10, 2020
The families released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:
The Woodcock’s and The Ryan’s are confirming that the human remains found by Law enforcement on Chad Daybell’s property are indeed our beloved JJ and Tylee. We are filled with unfathomable sadness that these two bright stars were stolen from us, and only hope that they died without pain or suffering. Official statements from The Rexburg Police, The Medical Examiner and the FBI will be released soon. We ask that you respect our family’s privacy while we grieve - we have only just been told of the loss of our loved ones and need time to process. We are not granting interviews at this time and hope you all understand that this is the worst news we will ever get in our lives and want to be left alone for the time being. Thank You.