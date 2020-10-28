PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Chad Daybell will appear in front of a judge in Idaho on Thursday after he and his attorney objected to a motion by the state prosecutor to combine his case with his wife's.

Daybell and his wife, Lori Vallow, are both facing charges of conspiracy to destroy, alter or conceal evidence after the bodies of her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, were found buried in Chad's backyard in June.

JJ and Tylee were reported missing in late 2019. During the investigation into their whereabouts, Chad and Lori abruptly moved to Hawaii and failed to tell police where the children were.

"It's got every ingredient that draws people to it; it's got sex, it's got infidelity, it's got religion, it's got missing children," said Mel McDonald, a defense attorney and former county prosecutor who has no connection to the case. "It's just indescribable when you look at the facts of this case and everybody that's dying connected with it."

The hearing on Thursday will be in regard to a motion for joinder, which would make Chad and Lori co-defendants. Chad's attorney, John Prior, filed an objection.

"It's always to the advantage of the defendant to have a separate trial. It gives you the advantage of if her trial went first, you find out what all the witnesses testified to, you've got transcripts," McDonald said, adding that Chad may want to distance himself from Lori. "As unattractive as both of the clients are, it's the mother who covered up for the location of her children, is taking off to different states, and her children are found buried."

Prior argued in his objection that Chad's case has already received national media attention and combining the cases would only add to the attention and hinder the chances of a fair trial.

However, McDonald says it would be a huge challenge for the court to keep the cases separate.

"The expense to the county in Idaho where this will be tried will be prohibitive. Just setting up the security apparatus, moving people back and forth from the court--the witnesses, sequestered jurors probably in this case--it is going to be a logistical nightmare," McDonald explained.

The investigations span several states-- Arizona, Idaho, Utah, and Hawaii. Any witnesses or living family members of the victims would have to travel back and forth if the similar cases are not joined.

"To have this family sit through that twice is quite frankly horrible," McDonald said. "I mean they married and her children end up in his property and all of the mysterious things that happen, I would be shocked if that motion wasn't granted."

The hearing will be held virtually at 10 a.m. Mountain Time. You can watch it live here.