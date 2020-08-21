REXBURG, IDAHO (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chad Daybell, the husband of Lori Vallow, has pleaded not guilty to charges connected with the deaths of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow. He was arraigned in District Court in Idaho via video conference on Friday.
Vallow and Daybell are both facing charges in the disappearance of Vallow's kids, 16-year-old Tylee and 7-year-old JJ. The kids were last seen alive in September 2019. The bodies of the two children were found buried on Daybell's Idaho property in June.
Daybell is facing two felony charges of "conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence," and two counts of "destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence."
The trial is slated to start on Jan. 11, 2021, and is expected to go on for about three weeks.
