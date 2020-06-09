REXBURG, ID (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chad Daybell, the husband of Lori Vallow, is being held on a $1 million bond after investigators discovered "two sets of unidentified human remains" at his Idaho home Tuesday.

Daybell was arrested and booked into the Freemont County Jail Tuesday after authorities searched his home in Rexburg, Idaho. Family members told Arizona's Family that investigators found two bodies at the property. The Rexburg Police Department on Wednesday morning confirmed it.

"After proper family notification, we would like to confirm at this time that investigators have discovered two sets of unidentified human remains," Assistant Chief Gary Hagen said in a news release. "Autopsy results are pending." No other information was immediately available from police in Rexburg.

According to the criminal complaint filed in court, Daybell is facing two felony charges of "destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence." Both counts state that Daybell "did willfully conceal and/or did aid and abet another to willfully conceal human remains, knowing that said human remains were about to be produced, used and/or discovered as evidence in a felony proceeding ....."

The dates, however, are different. The first charge is listed as occurring between Sept. 22, 2019 and June 9, 2020. The second is listed as happening between Sept. 8, 2019 and June 9, 2020.

The September dates are significant because they correlate with the dates J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Lori Vallow's missing children, were last seen alive. J.J. was last seen on Sept. 23 in Rexburg. Tylee was last seen on Sept. 8 at Yellowstone National Park.

Police have not released any details about the remains, saying only that autopsy results are pending. The prosecutor, however, provided a little more information.

"Although those remains have not yet been positively identified, we are aware that those remains are the remains of children," the prosecutor said during Wednesday's proceeding. "Clearly, this is the beginning now of an investigation into deaths of children who were found on his property. And so, that provides a strong incentive to flee, and we would ask that the bail reflect that."

The prosecutor requested a bail of $1 million and also requested electronic monitoring and restriction of movements should Daybell post that.

Daybell's defense attorney cited his client's cooperation with police and said Daybell "has every motivation to stay in the community and address these charges." He also pointed out that the maximum sentence for the charges filed against Daybell is five years each.

"A $1 million bail is not OK for a five-year felony sentence," Daybell's lawyer said, requesting a $50,000 bond per charge.

The court set Daybell's bond at $1 million and mandated electronic monitoring should he post that.

The judge also scheduled Daybell's probable cause hearing for July 1 after Daybell waived his right to a "speedy" preliminary hearing.

POLICE SEARCH DAYBELL'S IDAHO PROPERTY

The warrant to search Daybell's property was served by Idaho police, the FBI, and the Fremont County Sheriff's office on Tuesday morning. According to Rexburg police, it is a sealed search warrant, which means that only law enforcement knows what the warrant entails for the time being. Aerial footage showed that officers focused on an area in a field behind Daybell's home.

Arizona's Family's Kim Powell tweeted that "someone who lives in the area told me there are a lot of people in the field behind the barn east of the house."

This is the second major search that has been conducted at the Daybell home.

During the search process, Daybell's car was stopped by law enforcement and then towed.

Vallow is currently detained at Madison County Sheriff's Office Jail in Rexburg on $1 million bail for multiple felony charges including desertion. Both Vallow and Daybell are under investigation for possible murder charges.

