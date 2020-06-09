REXBURG, ID (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chad Daybell, the husband of Lori Vallow, has been arrested after authorities searched his home in Rexburg, Idaho. Family members said they found two bodies were found at the property.

Mug shot of Chad Daybell.

A search warrant was served at the home on Tuesday morning. Police said during a news conference the remains haven't been identified and and an autopsy will be performed. It is unclear if the human remains belong to Vallow's missing kids, Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow who have both been missing since September 2019.

Daybell has been booked into the Fremont County Jail. Police haven't said what the charges are. He'll have his first court appearance on Wednesday morning at 11.

The warrant was served by Idaho police, the FBI, and the Fremont County Sheriff's office on Tuesday morning. According to Rexburg police, it is a sealed search warrant which means that only law enforcement knows what the warrant entails for the time being. Aerial footage shows that officers focused on an area behind the home in a field. 

Arizona's Family's Kim Powell tweeted that "someone who lives in the area told me there are a lot of people in the field behind the barn east of the house."

This is the second major search that has been conducted at the Daybell home. 

During the search process, Daybell's car was stopped by law enforcement and has been towed.

 Vallow is currently detained at Madison County Sheriff's Office Jail in Rexburg on $1 million bail for multiple felony charges including desertion. Both Vallow and Daybell are under investigation for possible murder charges.

