REXBURG, ID (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chad Daybell, the husband of Lori Vallow, was arrested Tuesday after authorities searched his home in Rexburg, Idaho. Family members said investigators found two bodies at the property. The Rexburg Police Department on Wednesday morning confirmed the discovery.

"After proper family notification, we would like to confirm at this time that investigators have discovered two sets of unidentified human remains," Assistant Chief Gary Hagen said in a news release. "Autopsy results are pending." No other information was immediately available from police in Rexburg.

According to the criminal complaint filed in court, Daybell is facing two felony charges of "destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence." Both counts state that Daybell "did willfully conceal and/or did aid and abet another to willfully conceal human remains, knowing that said human remains were about to be produced, used and/or discovered as evidence in a felony proceeding ....."

The dates, however, are different. The first charge is listed as occurring between Sept. 22, 2019 and June 9, 2020. The second is listed as happening between Sept. 8, 2019 and June 9, 2020.

The September dates are significant because they correlate with the dates J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Lori Vallow's missing children, were last seen alive. J.J. was last seen on Sept. 23 in Rexburg. Tylee was last seen on Sept. 8 at Yellowstone National Park.

A search warrant was served at Daybell's home on Tuesday morning. Police said during a news conference the remains haven't been identified and an autopsy will be performed. It is unclear if the human remains are those of J.J. and Tylee.

Daybell was booked into the Fremont County Jail Tuesday and made his first court appearance Wednesday morning.

The warrant was served by Idaho police, the FBI, and the Fremont County Sheriff's office on Tuesday morning. According to Rexburg police, it is a sealed search warrant which means that only law enforcement knows what the warrant entails for the time being. Aerial footage shows that officers focused on an area behind the home in a field.

Gilbert detective won't testify in custody case connected to Lori Vallow investigations The Gilbert Town Attorney filed a motion to quash a deposition request from Melani Pawlowski's attorney, Garrett Smith.

Arizona's Family's Kim Powell tweeted that "someone who lives in the area told me there are a lot of people in the field behind the barn east of the house."

.@Jilliana_Colina is at the scene right now and all press is pushed back. Someone who lives in the area told me there are a lot of people in the field behind the barn east of the house. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/BZk70FnzeB — Kim Powell (@KimPowellTV) June 9, 2020

#BREAKING: Rexburg PD with the assistance of the FBI and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office are serving a search warrant at Chad Daybell’s home in Idaho. Information in the warrant is sealed, but it is in reference to the missing children’s case. #WhereAreTheKids #azfamily — Kim Powell (@KimPowellTV) June 9, 2020

This is the second major search that has been conducted at the Daybell home.

During the search process, Daybell's car was stopped by law enforcement and has been towed.

#Breaking: Chad Daybell's car was stopped by law enforcement and it is now being towed. https://t.co/drPswxS22S — Kim Powell (@KimPowellTV) June 9, 2020

Vallow is currently detained at Madison County Sheriff's Office Jail in Rexburg on $1 million bail for multiple felony charges including desertion. Both Vallow and Daybell are under investigation for possible murder charges.

Stay with Arizona's Family as we learn more.