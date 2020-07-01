MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The owner of CrossFit Obsession in Mesa says she'll be keeping her gym open, even amid Gov. Doug Ducey's executive order for gyms to shut down until at least July 27.
"I think it's unfair. I think it's uncalled for. I don't understand how you get to pick and choose who gets to open and who gets to shut down," said Holly Butler.
Butler says she isn't against a shutdown but says the governor should take an all-or-nothing approach to curb the spread of the virus. After the governor made his announcement Monday, Butler says she shut down the gym Tuesday to "regroup." But Wednesday they were back open, and Butler said they wouldn't be closing again.
"The risk is worth the reward. And I'm willing to stand up for what I believe is right," Butler said.
Butler said around 60 people signed up to work out Wednesday. Though, she noted they've been trying to make the workouts as safe as possible.
"Every piece of equipment gets wiped down, sanitized, and cleaned. As well as coaches go around cleaning the floor, mopping the floor," Butler said.
They're also limiting class sizes to 10 people and maintaining social distancing. Still, staying open in defiance of the governor's executive order means risking a citation. Butler noted that her speaking to the media would probably make her a target.
"If they say I need you to close up shop, we close up shop. But I reopen tomorrow morning," Butler said.
And even though it would be highly unlikely, Butler said she would even risk arrest to keep her gym open.
"Sure. I've got a pretty dang good lawyer. And I've got a community of people who already told me they've got my bail money," Butler said, laughing.