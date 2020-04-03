PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After being accused of price gouging Phoenix first responders, a national vendor for masks has agreed to sell gear at no profit.
Reps. Greg Stanton and Ruben Gallego asked for a federal investigation into Galls, a Lexington, Kentucky-based company, because they said it marked up personal protective equipment as much as 600%. They also said Galls required departments to pre-pay rather than pay once when the masks arrive. Galls said in a statement that it has seen "a significant increase in the prices charged by manufacturers and distributors of these products across the world."
But on Friday, the company pledged it would "not profit from the sale of these protective masks to our first responders and public safety partners.”
“This is the right decision by Galls, and I hope other companies follow its lead,” said Stanton. “During this pandemic, American companies ought to do what’s right and provide protective equipment to our doctors, nurses and first responders at no profit.”
“I welcome Galls’ commitment to eliminate their profit margins on N95 and other protective masks so that our first responders and healthcare workers have what they need to stay safe. They did the right thing,” said Gallego.