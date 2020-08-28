ELOY, AZ (AP) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement has reported 233 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at one of its facilities in Arizona.

The infections are at the La Palma Correctional Center in Eloy, which has so far seen a total of 356 cases. No other facility reported even close to as many cases as La Palma did on Friday, with most detention centers seeing single-digit increases.

It’s unclear how many people are detained at La Palma, but overall there are more than 21,000 people being held in ICE custody on civil immigration violations nationwide.

ICE released a statement to Arizona's Family saying:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is firmly committed to the health, welfare and safety of detainees in our care, and this is one of the agency’s highest priorities. As testing kits have become more available, ICE has taken additional steps to safeguard those in our custody by testing detainees who have not made any complaints of illness at several ICE detention facilities including the Eloy Detention Center and Florence Detention, which are facilities in the Phoenix Field Office Area of Responsibility (AOR). Recently, ICE was able to expand testing to the La Palma Correctional Center. This testing was part of expanded saturation testing, which included over 1,000 detainees, most of whom were asymptomatic, meaning they were not actively exhibiting symptoms. Lastly, ICE remains committed to providing accurate and timely information all while keeping in compliance with CDC guidelines.

The Florence Immigrant & Refugee Rights Project, an advocacy group that provides legal services, said the high number of infections underscores the need to release immigrants from detention.

The organization says its clients at La Palma report that large sections of the detention center are locked down and that they’re being fed cold, boxed meals three times a day.

Advocacy groups across the country have filed several lawsuits seeking to release vulnerable populations during the pandemic, and ICE has on some occasions released detainees who have health conditions that make them susceptible to getting seriously sick from the coronavirus.

The agency reported 850 new positive cases nationwide on Friday for a total of 5,300 overall cases since the pandemic began.

In regard to all testing at its detention facilities complying with CDC guidance, ICE released background information saying:

ICE detainees who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19, or who may have come in contact with another individual who has tested positive for COVID-19, are immediately taken to the medical unit where they can be isolated and a medical professional can properly assess their condition to determine if they require a COVID-19 test. Final decisions on whether a detainee is tested for COVID-19 are made on a case-by-case basis by ICE medical professionals taking into account all available medical evidence.

For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a few weeks. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.