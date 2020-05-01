PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Helping Hands Navajo Nation is an organization run solely by volunteers to get much needed supplies to the Navajo Nation.
The Navajo Nation has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The area has one of the highest case and death rates in the country.
Helping Hands Navajo Nation is coming together with the Phoenix community collect donations of non-perishable canned and dry food, paper products, masks, gloves, PPE, diapers, baby formula, baby wipes, diaper rash cream, cases of water, sporting equipment, toys, stuffed animals for kids, and feed for horses and sheep.
Helping Hands is working with Winslow Guidance Associates, a non-profit organization, that has been serving the Native Communities on the Reservation for the past 20 years. Winslow Guidance provides free treatment and counseling for people on the Reservation.
"It's hard to have hope when you're hungry and hurting. So our main purpose is to bring some hope to the whole situation," said Bob Candelaria, CEO of Winslow Guidance Associates.
Helping Hands Navajo Nation is collecting items at National First Response located at 127 S. River Drive in Tempe until Sunday, May 3. Drop off times are from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 1 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 2 and Sunday May 3. Sunday is the last day to donate.
Once all supplies have been received, they will be cleaned in accordance with CDC Guidelines to ensure safety.
Cash donations can be made to Venmo @helpnavajonation. For more information on Navajo Helping Hands, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/helpthenavajonation