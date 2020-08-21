FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Movie lovers will soon be able to go to the theaters again in northern Arizona.

Harkins Theatres said it is reopening three locations in Flagstaff, Prescott Valley and Sedona on Aug. 28. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the Flagstaff location has applied to reopen but no decision has been made. The department said there are four theaters approved to reopen in the state, which are the Invisible Theatre in Tucson and three Alamo Drafthouse Cinema locations in the Valley.

Harkins said when theaters do reopen, social distancing and face masks will be required for employees and moviegoers, except when they're eating or drinking while sitting in a theater. The theaters will have reduced capacity and more cleaning.