PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Governor Doug Ducey announced Friday the next phase for COVID-19 protocols for businesses and safety.
Ducey says in a press release that the new protocols come after seven weeks of declining coronavirus cases across the state and as Arizona has administered more than two million vaccine doses.
Seven weeks of declining cases of #COVID19, more 2 million vaccination doses administered - AZ has learned a lot over the past year and our businesses have done an excellent job at responding to this pandemic in a safe and responsible way. 1/5— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) March 5, 2021
“We’ve learned a lot over the past year,” said Governor Ducey. “Our businesses have done an excellent job at responding to this pandemic in a safe and responsible way. We will always admire the sacrifice they and their employees have made and their vigilance to protect against the virus."
The new executive order includes:
- Physical distancing and mask protocols to continue but the occupancy percentage will expire for restaurants, gyms, theaters, water parks, bowling alleys, and bars who are providing dine in services.
- Spring Training and Major League Sports to operate with submission/approval of a plan by the Arizona Department of Health Services meaning that they have safety precautions and physical distancing in place.
- Mayors and local officials will be precluded from implementing extreme measures that shut down businesses.
"Today’s announcement is a measured approach; we are not in the clear yet. We need to continue practicing personal responsibility. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay home when you’re sick and wash your hands frequently," says Ducey.
The full press release can be found here.