Gov. Doug Ducey
Source: 3TV/CBS 5

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Governor Doug Ducey announced Friday the next phase for COVID-19 protocols for businesses and safety.

Ducey says in a press release that the new protocols come after seven weeks of declining coronavirus cases across the state and as Arizona has administered more than two million vaccine doses.

“We’ve learned a lot over the past year,” said Governor Ducey. “Our businesses have done an excellent job at responding to this pandemic in a safe and responsible way. We will always admire the sacrifice they and their employees have made and their vigilance to protect against the virus."

The new executive order includes:

  • Physical distancing and mask protocols to continue but the occupancy percentage will expire for restaurants, gyms, theaters, water parks, bowling alleys, and bars who are providing dine in services.
  • Spring Training and Major League Sports to operate with submission/approval of a plan by the Arizona Department of Health Services meaning that they have safety precautions and physical distancing in place.
  • Mayors and local officials will be precluded from implementing extreme measures that shut down businesses. 

"Today’s announcement is a measured approach; we are not in the clear yet. We need to continue practicing personal responsibility. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay home when you’re sick and wash your hands frequently," says Ducey. 

The full press release can be found here

 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you