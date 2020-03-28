GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Goodyear man is recovering after contracting the coronavirus. His son tells us he caught it at an assisted living home.

Rick King said his 90-year-old father, James, has coronavirus. King said his father caught a fever at The Groves Assisted Living Facility in Goodyear. King said his father was on his deathbed, so he and his family went to Abrazo Hospital in Goodyear to say their goodbyes. The family said he awoke from a coma the next day.

“Myself and my little brother walked in, and I’ve never seen my little brother cry like that,” said King. The family said James still has a long road to recovery ahead.

King said he tested negative for coronavirus; he said his father had symptoms for seven days, and doctors gave him anti-malaria medication. The Grove assisted living facility gave us a timeline of their protocols:

February 26 – We began communication with residents about COVID-19 and began increased sanitation and cleaning procedures

March 6 – Stopped shopping trips, social gatherings and discouraged non-essential visitors and continued additional deep cleaning and sanitation procedures

March 8 – Began daily temperature checks for residents and team members

March 10 – Implemented limited visitor hours, encouraged social distancing at meals and discouraged residents from leaving the community

March 17 – Implemented our Enhanced Resident Protection Protocol which means the community is quarantined – no visitors, residents remain in their apartments and meals are delivered to their apartments.