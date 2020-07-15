PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The coronavirus pandemic has forced gyms to close and forbids groups of 10 or more to gather. For that reason, FitPHX is going virtual and offering eight weeks of free fitness programming.
FitPHX is a citywide health initiative created in 2013, with the goal of improving health and wellness in the region and making the Phoenix area one of the healthiest in the nation.
The initiative has built innovative collaborations between government agencies, private sector groups, non-profit organizations and universities to develop programming that provide residents with resources to be healthier.
These virtual programs are presented thanks to the sponsorship of AARP Phoenix and supporting partners Valley of the Sun YMCA, Energized by Exercise and Sutra Studios.
The workout programs are live every Tuesday. For more information you can visit the city’s website: https://www.phoenix.gov/parks/fitphx