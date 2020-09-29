PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The coronavirus pandemic forced about a third of all Arizona childcare centers to close their doors.
The rest stayed open with help from a DES program that gave scholarships to children of essential workers. That money ran out last month. Now the state is giving out more grants to try and keep these childcare centers open.
“I mean things have been extremely difficult for not just us personally, but you know the childcare industry at large,” said Martha Picciao, founder of WhizKidz, with four Valley locations. “Enrollment sustains our schools, and when we lost 60% of our enrollment, obviously, that has been a really hard hit.”
Enrollment revenue is down, and operating costs are only going up with the need for more personal protective equipment and more in-depth cleaning.
“We've been working endlessly and jumping through hoops and really trying to be here for our community,” said Picciao. “I think to myself, how much longer can we do this?”
She's hoping the answer is help from a $47 million DES grant program, funded by the CARES act. The money's available to all 2,800 childcare providers across Arizona. So far, 1,800 have received a grant averaging $25,000 each.
“So, we know that as we're gearing towards financial recovery, it's going to be important to have all Arizonans that want to be in the workforce participating,” said Lela Wendell, DES Childcare Program Administrator. “This really is about providing parents access to safe childcare.”
It's also about ensuring access to early childhood education.
“It's so much more than babysitting and just childcare, we are building that foundation for lifelong learning,” said Picciao. “We are building brains.”
Grant funds can be used by childcare providers to help cover a variety of expenses associated with opening safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, including:
● Tuition and registration relief for families
● Lease and mortgage payments
● DHS licensing fees
● Salaries and benefits for employees
● Liability insurance
● Utilities
● Cleaning supplies
● Classroom materials and supplies
● Additional supplies required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and DHS guidelines.
Picciao says the DES grant is significant, and while it will help pay down some outstanding bills, she knows it won't make up for many months of money lost. She hopes more help is on the way.
“We are working to make sure that we can come out of this with a viable childcare network,” said Wendell.
More information on the DES Child-Care COVID 19 Grant Program can be found here.