PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – CVS is opening 10 new drive-up COVID-19 testing sites in Arizona Friday, with plans for more in the coming weeks. It is part of the company’s promise to set up 1,000 test sites by the end of the month.
Seven of the CVS stores are in the Phoenix metro area. One is in Oro Valley, and two are in Tucson.
- 1750 East Broadway Road, Tempe, AZ 85282
- 5975 West Chandler Boulevard, Chandler, AZ 85226
- 6015 East Brown Road, Mesa, AZ 85205
- 3170 South Higley Road, Gilbert, AZ 85236
- 10707 West Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85037
- 3832 East Speedway, Tucson, AZ 85716
- 14672 North Frank Lloyd Wright, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- 4430 East Ray Road, Phoenix, AZ 85044
- 8920 East Tanque Verde Road, Tucson, AZ 85749
- 10650 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ 85737
These 10 Arizona locations are part of CVS’ first phase of its COVID-19 test-site rollout. There are 41 other locations in Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. CVS hopes to process up to 1.5 million coronavirus tests per month once all of its sites are up and running.
CVS said its new test sites will use self-swab tests, which are designed to detect active COVID-19, not antibodies. “Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines,” the company explained in a news release.
You have to register for a test online at CVS.com. Appointments will be available starting Friday.
Here’s how it works:
- You will be directed to drive-thru window to get a test kit and instructions. You’ll stay in your car the entire time.
- Make sure you have ID and proof of in-state residence, as well as your test confirmation.
- There is no walk-in testing.
- A member of the CVS pharmacy team will watch you do the test to make sure you do it correctly.
- Test samples will be sent to a third-party lab for processing.
- You get your results in about three days.
CVS says there is no charge for the COVID-19 test.