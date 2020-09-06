SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – COVID-19 has impacted a lot of Valley nonprofits, including Hunkapi Farm in Scottsdale.
Hunkapi (pronounced HOON-COPY), which is a Lakota Native American Tribe meaning “we are all related” has offers various programs, including therapeutic riding for clients with a variety of disorders including autism spectrum, attention deficit, emotional, addiction, and post traumatic stress.
One of the regular riders you’ll see at the farm near 96th St. and Cactus is Seventeen-year-old Joe Day. He’s deaf and was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. His mother, DeDe said doctors told her he’d never walk, but she believes this program has helped him overcome some major obstacles.
“We wanted to get outside of a hospital setting,” said Day. “He was not expected to ever walk, he was not expected to feed himself, and through the years of just the gate of the horse and motion and the strength in his torso and balance, we were able to get there.”
His progress makes her so happy.
Terra Shaad, executive director of Hunkapi Programs explained Coronavirus has forced her to cut down the amount of children and clients that can ride. So far, there are about 300 people in Hunkapi programs, but that had decrease services and could only serve about 200 people over the summer. She also had to cancel fundraising events that were projected to raise about $25,000. That put a strain on her budget. Taking care of horses isn’t cheap.
“It’s been quite an adjustment,” said Shaad. “We really had to learn how to do things differently and still stay on our mission to serve kids with special needs with therapeutic riding,” explained Shaad.
Those who are interested in sponsoring scholarships for riders or donating to Hunkapi can visit their website here.