PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Just days before the start of this weekend's planned COVID-19 "testing blitz," Maricopa County health officials talked about the different types of testing available to the public.

During a news conference Thursday, Maricopa County Public Health Medical Director, Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine said there are two different types of testing available.

"PCR" test

The first is a "PCR" test, which is used for diagnosis of active infections. "PCR is the most appropriate test if you have symptoms," said Sunenshine. "This is the most accurate test that we have available for COVID-19."

Antibody test

The second type of test is an "antibody" test, which is used to check for recent or past infections. "While PCR tells us if someone is currently infected, an antibody test tells us if someone has had COVID-19 recently or in the past," said Sunenshine. "Antibody tests do not detect the virus itself. Instead, they detect if someone has antibodies in their immune system that fight off the virus."

She also addressed the number of COVID-19 cases in the county. "In Maricopa County, "We have almost 4,000 cases in Maricopa County to date," said Sunenshine. "Tragically, we've had 145 deaths related to COVID-19."

On Monday, Gov. Doug Ducey announced the launch of the"Arizona Testing Blitz," which aims to test 10,000-20,000 Arizonans for COVID-19 every Saturday for three consecutive weeks, beginning Saturday, May 2.

As part of the Arizona Testing Blitz, drive-through or onsite testing will be available at various locations across the state. Arizonans can find the nearest testing location and hours of operation as well as pre-register by visiting azhealth.gov/TestingBlitz. Testing will be available to anyone who thinks they have been exposed to and could be infected with COVID-19 and will be based on criteria set by each testing site.