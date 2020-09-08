NAVAJO NATION (3TV/CBS 5) – It’s been nearly six months since the Navajo Nation has reported zero new COVID-19 cases, and Tuesday night, the Navajo Department of Health and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service made that announcement.

However, at the same time, there are four additional deaths from the virus.

This is the second day in a row where new cases have dropped extremely low. There was only one new COVID-19 case reported on Monday.

"No new cases reported today is good news, but the reality is that our daily numbers will continue to fluctuate as long as there is no vaccine available,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. “A portion of the positive cases over the last week is due to a few individuals hosting family gatherings. We have to remember that there is a Public Health Emergency Order in place that prohibits gatherings due to the threat of COVID-19.”

The total number of cases on Navajo Nation is 9,903 with a total of 527 deaths. 7,157 people have recovered from the virus.

Although the numbers are down now, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez continues to urge people to prepare for the upcoming flu season.

“I am confident that we, the Navajo people, can minimize the impacts of the upcoming flu season by continuing to wear your masks, wash your hands, practice social distancing, stay home as much as possible, and avoid large crowds,” President Nez said. “We know how to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but we have to be disciplined enough to continue practicing those safety measures on a daily basis.”

There will be another 32-hour partial weekend lockdown this upcoming Saturday, September 12 from 8 p.m. until September 14 at 4 a.m.