YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Yuma emergency room doctor, Dr. Cleavon Gilman, says he has been fired from Yuma Regional Medical Center (YMRC) for speaking out on social media about COVID-19 from the frontlines in Yuma and the state of Arizona.
The biggest problem? Gilman says it's speaking out from the frontlines, saying if you do, "your job will likely fire you."
And then once you are done working for the day, "you get to drive by the gym that is crowded with people, people eating inside mask-less. It's just a slap in the face," Gilman says.
Since he has spoken out, his posts have gone viral and even for the attention of the President-elect Joe Biden and his transition team.
Transition team on December 5th on Twitter posted a thank you to Gilman for his service and for inspiring frontline workers. The tweet featured a video of Biden calling Gilman personally.
However, YMRC seems to believe there was a misunderstanding between them and Gilman.
Statement from YRMC:
"It's clear there has been a misunderstanding. Dr. Cleavon Gilman, who is employed by EmCare/Envision — a national company that contracts with YRMC, is scheduled to work at YRMC this weekend.
There is no question our nation’s COVID situation is serious. While he is not speaking on behalf of YRMC, we respect Dr. Gilman's right to share his personal perspective on the pandemic. This is a small community, and YRMC takes its responsibility to protect our patients' private medical information very seriously.
This is an "all hands on deck” moment, in our emergency department and thousands of others across the country. We need good caregivers like Dr. Gilman here, serving patients at the bedside and providing the best care possible, and we are grateful for all of those who continue to do that on the frontline every day."
What Gilman wants:
"We need a concerted, organized effort to battle this virus. This is ridiculous."
First, "we need a mask mandate across the whole state," he said. "That's just kind of the basic (necessity) during a pandemic -- you should have a mask mandate."
Gilman also wants a four-week stay-at-home order -- including government pay for nonessential workers so they don't have to worry about finances during that time.
Without a temporary shutdown, "the virus will implement its own shutdown," he said.