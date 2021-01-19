YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We know COVID-19 cases are bad here in the Valley, but Yuma is on a whole other level. Right now, that area of Arizona is among some of the highest in the world when it comes to new COVID-19 cases per capita. But help is arriving from military nurses.
Exhaustion doesn't even begin to describe how health workers feel these days at Yuma Regional Medical Center, the only hospital in Yuma County.
"Sometimes you just go home, and you just sleep on your day off the whole day," said nurse Erica Espinoza.
With 406 beds, there's not enough space or staff to keep up with the soaring covid cases ravishing their community, said Espinoza.
"And emotionally, you're tired. You're seeing all these sick people, and they are alone most of them," said Espinoza. But much needed support has arrived.
Over the next month, 40 army reserve nurses, like Captain Suzette Dampier, left her own family behind in Augusta, Georgia, to be there.
"It's our pleasure. It makes us proud to be here," said Captain Dampier. She has already started working in the hospitals' emergency room, where she's seen the impact the virus can have on families.
"A brother brought it into the family, then the uncle got sick, the grandma got sick, the aunt got sick," said Captain Dampier.
The operation is part of the Department of Defense COVID-19 support unit to hard-hit parts of the U.S.
"We asked for help, and when we were able to get it, just so thankful," said Espinoza.
"We are here to be at the bedside, to hold hands, where family members can't be there we are here," said Captain Dampier
The Yuma area is adding cases at a higher rate than any other metropolitan area in the U.S. It's estimated that 1 in 7 people in Yuma County has had the virus per state data.