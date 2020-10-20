GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Gilbert theater group almost had to cancel all of their performances of "The Little Mermaid" due to the pandemic, but then they got surprised with an opportunity they never expected. They didn't need to build a set on a stage, because it already existed at an aquarium!
"I tried out for Sebastian and got the part," said 12-year-old Sean Kelly. "And then the whole pandemic crashed our whole rehearsal down."
Kelly is among dozens of kids who are part of "The Little Mermaid" production at Center Stage Academy in Gilbert, but due to the pandemic, all of their performances were canceled. Or, so they thought.
"We jumped at the opportunity to have them come and have the kids perform it here," said Jake Hustead with OdySea Aquarium.
OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale invited the kids to film the production numbers in front of all sorts of exhibits with seahorses, stingrays, and sharks so that they can enter the video into a national showcase.
"I was so excited because all of the fish and the sea life. I thought that was so cool!" said 12-year-old Bella Taylor, who plays Ariel.
"Watching the kids just walk through the doors and saying, 'We're performing here?!' is amazing," said Hustead.
Their costumes were complete with decorated face shields in true 2020 style, all adapting to a mantra so many can relate to this year: "just keep swimming."
"To perform in front of the great sea life, it's a really great opportunity," said Kelly. "No pandemic can stop little mermaid from going out of production!"