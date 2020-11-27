PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One of the state's largest youth soccer tournaments happened today at different fields across the Valley. More than 500 soccer teams brought in thousands of players. Their presence has raised concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Parents tell Arizona’s Family the Desert Super Cup this year appears to be scaled back as event organizers recommended a limit of two spectators per athlete and everyone was required to wear a mask unless they were on the field playing.

“We've been working on our corner kicks and our throw-ins,” said athlete Capri Spycher from Modesto, California.

The 9-year-old said she had hardly put on her Ajax United uniform all year. On Friday morning she was ready to compete at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix.

“Just their mental side of things, that being able to compete now in a regular game, I think, is very valuable to them,” said Ajax United Coach, Pinder Basi.

Basi said his girls have worked very hard and to be able to play was a big relief.

The tournament looked different this year with rules in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The bleachers were blocked off, there were big bottles of hand sanitizer next to the Gatorade, and some teams wore matching masks.

“If this is what they want us to do then it's what we have to do,” said parent Claudia Mendez.

Mendez and her son also traveled from California, which is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. She said she's happy her 11-year-old could compete, though she's disappointed that some of his games in other states have been cancelled.

“If that's how they feel then there's nothing we can really much do,” said Mendez.

Efforts are underway to potentially ban other large tournaments. On Wednesday, the Phoenix City Council will consider canceling events similar to the Desert Super Cup until COVID-19 numbers start to go down.

The state has banned public events with more than 50 people, but is allowing cities to bypass the law if leaders approve the event, as they did with the Desert Super Cup.

Citing concerns about the events potentially spiking COVID-19 cases, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego disapproved of the tournament. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors may also discuss a temporary moratorium on future tournaments.

The move could put a damper on youth sports.

Club sports tournaments in Arizona raising COVID-19 fears "It concerns me. But it doesn't concern me to the extent, like the fact that we don't have a statewide face covering mandate or the fact that we don't have proactive inspections of bars and restaurants and nightclubs," said Will Humble, who is the former director of the Arizona Department of Health services.

“We all take it very serious, and I think we try to social distance and do the right things,” said Basi. “I think, you know, at some point we have to start to live our lives again.”