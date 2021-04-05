PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Current and former foster children can now get extra support during the pandemic through the federal COVID-19 relief act.
According to the Arizona Department of Child Safety (AZDCS), the COVID-19 Response and Relief Supplement Appropriations Act expands support for young adults who are currently in foster care, and also former foster youth who are under 27 years old.
"We know the COVID-19 pandemic has been particularly difficult on youth aging out of our Extended Foster Care program," said Mike Faust, director of AZDCS. "This funding will allow us to provide critical services to young adults even after they turn 21 or have already exited foster care."
AZDCS says the funding can be used for housing, education, employment services and more. To qualify, young adults must:
- Be age 14 through 26 years old
- Have been in foster care at 14 or older or are currently in foster care
- Be a resident of Arizona
- Have identified need under the Supporting Foster Youth and Families through the Pandemic Act
The new law allows any youth that aged out of foster care since January 2020 to re-enter AZDCS's Extended Foster Care Program. Re-entry into extended foster care is now available through Sept. 30, 2021. Relief funds are available to eligible youth until depleted through Sept. 30, 2021.
AZDCS says they are currently reaching out to youth who have already turned 21 and are eligible to return to extended foster care. Anyone who would like their case reopened can contact AZDCS by emailing youthservices@azdcs.gov
Qualified youth ages 14 through 26 can directly apply for funding here.